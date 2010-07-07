Soccer Socker Shocker
08:16 am
In a statement that shocked sports fans around
06:41 am | The eighth place Montreal Canadiens defeated the regular season NHL champion Washington Capitals in game seven of their first round playoff matchup in one of the biggest upsets in NHL history yesterday. Most...April 29 2010 / No comment / Read More »
12:41 pm | Fact: Humans bred with animals. I know what you're thinking. No way. But, yes, because - think about it - there must have been a first human, right? So, before that they were...April 21 2010 / No comment / Read More »
01:42 pm | Reviews from reality show fans suggest that the real world falls short of their expectations, and unless...September 18 2009 / No comment / Read More »
01:41 pm | After the tragic death of Patrick Swayze, comedians are scrambling to celebrate the actor’s life by coming...September 15 2009 / No comment / Read More »
01:39 pm | Tom Cruise faces death by lethal injection as his punishment for his role in the savage slayings...September 13 2009 / No comment / Read More »
07:05 pm | It’s been over 40 years since the smash sixties rock group The Banana Splits rocked the charts and the airwaves with their infectious fire station menagerie sound. But now, drummer Bingo has rocked the music establishment with his revelations about the band’s shocking, sordid, secret life. “From the outside, we had it all,” said Bingo,...April 26 2010 / No comment / Read More »
03:02 pm | KABUL – NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Resmussen announced today that the alliance would phase in Dalek forces in its operations in Afghanistan. Said Resmussen, “We fully intend to withdraw foreign troops from Afghanistan. But Daleks are not foreign. They are alien. And there is a big difference.” The mutant alien life forms, encased in...April 23 2010 / No comment / Read More »
08:16 am | In a statement that shocked sports fans around the world, FIFA president Sepp Blatter admitted yesterday that the goals in professional soccer are all faked, and that the game exists only to sell socks. “Soccer is now, and has always been, about socks,” said Blatter. “The goals, the running around on the grass, the fouls,...July 7 2010 / No comment / Read More »
12:53 pm | A scientific breakthrough may allow humans to reach previously undreamed of ages, through the use of “dog years”. Researchers at the Bethesda Institute for Aging have tested Canine Annual Equivalents...August 10 2009 / No comment / Read More »
01:28 pm | Facebook has announced a major revamp of its popular service, following numerous complaints about privacy violations from computer experts and the Canadian...July 24 2009 / No comment / Read More »
09:39 am | On the fortieth anniversary of the first moon landing, NASA head Charles Bolden admitted that the 1969 moon landings were a hoax....July 20 2009 / No comment / Read More »
01:12 pm | The world’s nations were shocked yesterday to discover that America, a mild-mannered and respectable nation who works in the film industry, is...August 29 2009 / No comment / Read More »
