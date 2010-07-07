 
Soccer Socker Shocker

08:16 am | In a statement that shocked sports fans around the world, FIFA president Sepp Blatter admitted yesterday that the goals in professional soccer are all faked, and that the game exists only to sell...

Canadiens use Voodoo to Defeat Capitals

06:41 am | The eighth place Montreal Canadiens defeated the regular season NHL champion Washington Capitals in game seven of their first round playoff matchup in one of the biggest upsets in NHL history yesterday. Most...

My sordid life as a rock idol – Bingo’s Banana Splits shocker

07:05 pm | It’s been over 40 years since the smash sixties rock group The Banana Splits rocked the charts and the airwaves with their infectious fire station menagerie sound. But now, drummer Bingo has rocked...

“Modest Dalek peacekeeping force” to augment troops in Afghanistan

03:02 pm | KABUL – NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Resmussen announced today that the alliance would phase in Dalek forces in its operations in Afghanistan. Said Resmussen, “We fully intend to withdraw foreign troops from...

Airliner stuck aloft in volcanic cloud

02:53 pm | Rescuers continued efforts to free the airliner which became lodged in the cloud of ash on Wednesday evening. The plane struck the ashbar while cruising at 40,000 feet, minutes after Captain Chesley “Sully”...

Early humans bred with many types of animals says donut store regular

12:41 pm | Fact: Humans bred with animals. I know what you're thinking. No way. But, yes, because - think about it - there must have been a first human, right? So, before that they were...

World not realistic enough say reality show fans

01:42 pm | Reviews from reality show fans suggest that the real world falls short of their expectations, and unless...

New Patrick Swayze joke in the works

01:41 pm | After the tragic death of Patrick Swayze, comedians are scrambling to celebrate the actor’s life by coming...

Death sentence for killer pedophile Tom Cruise

01:39 pm | Tom Cruise faces death by lethal injection as his punishment for his role in the savage slayings...

02:44 pm | In a moment that resembled a scene out of The Hurt Locker, three insurance executives at have cracked Microsoft's Minesweeper game. ...

Human lifespan extended by using dog years

12:53 pm | A scientific breakthrough may allow humans to reach previously undreamed of ages, through the use of “dog years”. Researchers at the Bethesda Institute for Aging have tested Canine Annual Equivalents...

Privacy and isolation offered by new Facebook

01:28 pm | Facebook has announced a major revamp of its popular service, following numerous complaints about privacy violations from computer experts and the Canadian...

Moon landings faked on Pluto

09:39 am | On the fortieth anniversary of the first moon landing, NASA head Charles Bolden admitted that the 1969 moon landings were a hoax....

Airliner stuck aloft in volcanic cloud

02:53 pm | Rescuers continued efforts to free the airliner which became lodged in the cloud of ash on Wednesday evening. The plane struck the...

Mild-mannered America revealed as Superpower

01:12 pm | The world’s nations were shocked yesterday to discover that America, a mild-mannered and respectable nation who works in the film industry, is...

